WATCH: Treaty Utd primed for glamour Dundalk test in FAI Cup

IN-FORM Treaty United take on holders Dundalk in a glamour FAI Cup first round fixture at the Markets Field today, Sunday, 2pm.
Treaty currently sit in third place in the SSE Airtricity League First Division table following a 2-1 victory over UCD last time out.
Sunday's opponents Dundalk are sixth in the Premier Division, 14 points behind table toppers Shamrock Rovers.
For those fans not lucky enough to get tickets for the FAI Cup fixture, the game can be viewed on the LOITV stream.
Leader Sport caught up with Treaty United manager Tommy Barrett ahead of Sunday afternoon's glamour FAI Cup tie.
