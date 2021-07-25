Search our Archive

25/07/2021

1452794778036
1454508443990
1452599028110
1542015890030

WATCH: Treaty Utd primed for glamour Dundalk test in FAI Cup

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

IN-FORM Treaty United take on holders Dundalk in a glamour FAI Cup first round fixture at the Markets Field today, Sunday, 2pm.

Treaty currently sit in third place in the SSE Airtricity League First Division table following a 2-1 victory over UCD last time out.

Sunday's opponents Dundalk are sixth in the Premier Division, 14 points behind table toppers Shamrock Rovers.

For those fans not lucky enough to get tickets for the FAI Cup fixture, the game can be viewed on the  LOITV stream.

Leader Sport caught up with Treaty United manager Tommy Barrett ahead of Sunday afternoon's glamour FAI Cup tie. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie