WATCH: Treaty Utd's Tadhg Ryan previews Dundalk FAI Cup tie for 'A Common Goal' launch

NEWCOMERS Treaty United make their FAI Senior Cup debut this Sunday when hosting holders Dundalk at the Markets Field in a glamour first round tie, 2pm.
This will be First Division Treaty Utd's bow in the competition as this is the club's first season competing in the League of Ireland.
In-form Treaty sit in third place in the SSE Airtricity League First Division table ahead of their clash with Premier League heavyweights Dundalk.
Leader Sport caught up with Treaty Utd goalkeeper and Cappamore man Tadhg Ryan this week during the launch of SSE Airtricity’s A Common Goal programme to look ahead to the big Cup tie.
A Common Goal, a new programme launched by SSE Airtricity is aimed at supporting environmental sustainability efforts of football clubs and the wider football community across Ireland.
