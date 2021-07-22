Search our Archive

22/07/2021

1452794778036
1454508443990
1452599028110
1542015890030

WATCH: Treaty Utd's Tadhg Ryan previews Dundalk FAI Cup tie for 'A Common Goal' launch

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

NEWCOMERS Treaty United make their FAI Senior Cup debut this Sunday when hosting holders Dundalk at the Markets Field in a glamour first round tie, 2pm.

This will be First Division Treaty Utd's bow in the competition as this is the club's first season competing in the League of Ireland.

In-form Treaty sit in third place in the SSE Airtricity League First Division table ahead of their clash with Premier League heavyweights Dundalk.

Leader Sport caught up with Treaty Utd goalkeeper and Cappamore man Tadhg Ryan this week during the launch of SSE Airtricity’s A Common Goal programme to look ahead to the big Cup tie.

A Common Goal, a new programme launched by SSE Airtricity is aimed at supporting environmental sustainability efforts of football clubs and the wider football community across Ireland. SSE Airtricity has committed to additional funding of €55,000 to support clubs with environmental initiatives and premises retrofit for one successful club #ACommonGoal

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

New manufacturing jobs announced in Shannon

Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar, Martin Shanahan, IDA Ireland chief executive, Austin McCabe, director, Oled Material Manufacturing Limited; and Gerry Cahill, PPG plant manager, Shannon | MAXWELL'S

News

New manufacturing jobs announced in Shannon

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie