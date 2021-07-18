WATCH: Limerick manager John Kiely's reaction to dramatic Munster SHC final win

LIMERICK produced a storming second half comeback to stun Tipperary 2-29 to 3-21 in a dramatic Munster SHC final at Paric Ui Chaoimh on Sunday.
Limerick had trailed Tipp by 2-16 to 0-12 at half-time, but an awesome third quarter display by Limerick turned the game on its head.
Limerick outscored their opponents 2-17 to 1-5 in the second half to claim a three in a row of Munster senior hurling titles.
Leader Sourt caught up with Limerick manager John Kiely at full-time in Cork.
