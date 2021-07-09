WATCH: Treaty Utd Willie Armshaw's 'unbelievable feeling' on netting dramatic equaliser against Shels'

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella at the Markets Field

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

SUBSTITUTE Willie Armshaw made the most dramatic of impacts when netting a precious 94th minute equaliser as Treaty United secured a last gasp 1-1 draw against SSE Airtricity League First Division table toppers Shelbourne at the Markets Field on Friday night.

The 200 Treaty Utd supporters present at the Garryowen venue roared their approval and cheered the home players off the field at full-time as former Limerick FC U19 player Armshaw helped Treaty Utd remain in third place in the First Division table with his last minute strike.

It was the second time this season that Treaty had battled back against the odds against Shels' to secure a last gasp draw with the runaway league leaders.

Armshaw, from Cappawhite, also scored a terrific solo goal in the 86th minute against Bray Wanderers at the Markets Field to help the home side on their way to victory in May.

Next up for third-placed Treaty is a home fixture against fourth-placed UCD at the Markets Field on Friday next, 7.45pm.

Leader Sport caught up with Willie Armshaw after Friday night's game at the Markets Field.

