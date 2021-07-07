WATCH: Treaty Utd's Kieran Hanlon spot on against Cork as Shels' visit looms

IN-FORM Treaty United return to action in the SSE Airtricity League First Division this Friday when table toppers Shelbourne visit the Markets Field, 7.45pm.
Third-placed Treaty Utd made it four wins in five league games when edging past Cork City 3-2 at Turners Cross on Friday last.
Striker Kieran Hanlon netted two of the Treaty goals from the penalty spot.
Leader Sport caught up with the Limerick man ahead of Friday's top-of-the-table meeting with high-flying Shels' in Garryowen.
