WATCH: Limerick minor boss Diarmuid Mullins 'bitterly disappointed' after Galway defeat

LIMERICK'S hopes of adding the 2020 All-Ireland minor title to the Munster crown won last December were dashed by Galway at Cusack Park, Ennis on Friday night.
Limerick fell to a disappointing 4-18 to 0-15 defeat to Galway in their delayed All-Ireland semi-final fixture.
The Shannonsiders fought back from trailing by seven points at half-time, 1-8 to 0-4, to get within one of their opponents inside the closing 10 minutes.
However, a strong finish from Galway eased them clear to help set up an All-Ireland final meeting with either Kilkenny or Offaly next week.
Leader Sport caught up with Limerick minor manager Diarmuid Mullins following Friday night's game.
