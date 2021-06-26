WATCH: Limerick manager Billy Lee on convincing Munster SFC win over Waterford

CLINICAL Limerick set up a Munster SFC semi-final showdown with Cork back at the LIT Gaelic Grounds next month after their convincing quarter-final win over Waterford on Saturday.
Billy Lee's Limerick side put Waterford to the sword in a convincing 4-18 to 0-12 win over Waterford.
Limerick can now look forward to a provincial semi-final clash with Cork at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Saturday, July 10.
Leader Sport caught up with Limerick manager Billy Lee following their impressive first round win over the Deise.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.