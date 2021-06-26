WATCH: Limerick manager Billy Lee on convincing Munster SFC win over Waterford

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell at the LIT Gaelic Grounds

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

CLINICAL Limerick set up a Munster SFC semi-final showdown with Cork back at the LIT Gaelic Grounds next month after their convincing quarter-final win over Waterford on Saturday.

Billy Lee's Limerick side put Waterford to the sword in a convincing 4-18 to 0-12 win over Waterford.

Limerick can now look forward to a provincial semi-final clash with Cork at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Saturday, July 10.

Leader Sport caught up with Limerick manager Billy Lee following their impressive first round win over the Deise.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie