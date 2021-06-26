WATCH: Soccer fans return to Markets Field after 21 months but Treaty Utd suffer defeat

SENIOR soccer fans returned to the Markets Field for the first time since September 2019 on Friday night as Treaty United hosted Galway United in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

Some 100 fans of league newcomers attended the game which ended in a 1-0 victory for the John Caulfield-managed Galway United side.

The last time League of Ireland fans attended a game at the Markets Field was to watch Limerick FCs final home league fixture of the 2019 season against Wexford FC. There was no senior soccer side in Limerick in 2020.

Friday night's defeat to Galway was Treaty's first home loss at the Markets Field this season.

Despite the loss, an injury-hit Treaty side sit in third place in the First Division table, edged out of second spot on goal difference by second-placed UCD.

Treaty, who have 11 players on the injured list at the moment and could name just five players on their substitutes' bench last night, face a trip to Turners Cross on Friday night to take on Cork City, 7.45pm.

Leader Sport caught up with Treaty Utd captain Jack Lynch following Fridya night's game with Galway.