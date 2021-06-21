WATCH: Manager Tommy Barrett's reaction as Treaty Utd go second in First Division

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella at St Colman's Park, Cobh

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

IN-FORM Treaty United moved up to second place in the SSE Airtricity League First Division table on the back of a hard fought 2-0 victory over Cobh Ramblers at St Colman's Park on Saturday night.

Two second half goals from a Charlie Fleming free-kick just after half-time and from substitute Matt McKevitt in the 89th minute helped Tommy Barrett's charges make it three wins on the bounce in the First Division.

The win was also Treaty's second away victory in as many weeks.

Next up for Treaty is a crucial home fixture with Galway United at the Markets Field on Friday night, 7.45pm.

In line with Government guidelines 100 spectators will be allowed attend the game with John Caulfield;s Galway United side. 

Tickets will not go on sale to the general public as they are reserved for club members. 

Leader Sport caught up with Treaty United manager Tommy Barrett following Saturday night's 2-0 win over Cobh Ramblers at St Colman's Park.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie