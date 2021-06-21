WATCH: Manager Tommy Barrett's reaction as Treaty Utd go second in First Division

IN-FORM Treaty United moved up to second place in the SSE Airtricity League First Division table on the back of a hard fought 2-0 victory over Cobh Ramblers at St Colman's Park on Saturday night.
Two second half goals from a Charlie Fleming free-kick just after half-time and from substitute Matt McKevitt in the 89th minute helped Tommy Barrett's charges make it three wins on the bounce in the First Division.
The win was also Treaty's second away victory in as many weeks.
Next up for Treaty is a crucial home fixture with Galway United at the Markets Field on Friday night, 7.45pm.
In line with Government guidelines 100 spectators will be allowed attend the game with John Caulfield;s Galway United side.
Tickets will not go on sale to the general public as they are reserved for club members.
Leader Sport caught up with Treaty United manager Tommy Barrett following Saturday night's 2-0 win over Cobh Ramblers at St Colman's Park.
