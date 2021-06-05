WATCH: John Kiely's post-match reaction as Limerick roar back with victory over Cork

HOLDERS Limerick picked up their first win in Division 1 of this year's Allianz Hurling League when scoring an impressive victory over Cork at the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

John Kiely's charges ran out convincing 0-33 to 2-19 winners in a game which was a dress rehearsal to the counties Munster SHC championship meeting in four weeks' time.

Leader Sport caught up with the Limerick manager at full-time in Saturday evening's game at a sun-drenched Ennis Road venue.