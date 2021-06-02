WATCH: Limerick's Kyle Hayes features in RTE Sport's exciting summer promo

LIMERICK'S multiple All-Ireland hurling medal winner Kyle Hayes is featured on RTE Sports exciting new summer of summer promotion.

RTE will broadcast a bumper few months of free-to-air action this summer with a feast of live action.

The sports bonanza kicks-off with Euro 2020 on Friday next, June 11 as Italy face Turkey in the opening game and continues with the start of the GAA Championships, as Clare take on Waterford on June 27 in the Munster Hurling Championship.

The coverage includes the delayed Tokyo Olympics, which begin on July 23 and Paralympics which start on August 24.