WATCH: Limerick camogie manager Pat Ryan eyes National Camogie League quarter-final

LIMERICK senior camogie side have their sights set on a Littlewoods Ireland National Camogie League Division 1 quarter-final on Saturday next.

Limerick will take on All-Ireland champions Kilkenny in their quarter-final clash after finishing runners-up in Group 1 of Division 1. The venue for the game is yet to be confirmed.

Limerick finished their Group 1 campaign with a 3-13 to 0-7 defeat to last year's All-Ireland finalists Galway at Kilmallock on Saturday.

However, Limerick had already secured their place in the knock-out stages of the league as a result of their earlier group victory over Clare in Ennis.

Leader Sport caught up with Limerick camogie manager Pat Ryan after Saturday's double header in Kilmallock which also saw the Limerick junior side secure their place in the Division 3 league semi-finals thanks to a 1-10 to 0-5 victory over Waterford.