WATCH: Limerick manager John Kiely's reaction to Waterford league defeat

HOLDERS Limerick suffered their second successive defeat in Division 1 of the Allianz Hurling League when Waterford edged their Group A contest 1-22 to 0-21 at Walsh Park.

Limerick, who have picked up one point from their opening three league fixtures, had two players sent off over the course of the game, Seamus Flanagan in the opening half and Kyle Hayes deep in injury time.

John Kiely charges had led the repeat of last year's All-Ireland final after 53 minutes of the contest but a Jack Fagan goal for the Deise just after the second half water break turned the contest in the home side's favour.

Leader Sport caught up with Limerick manager John Kiely after the game to get his thoughts on the contest as well as his view of where he side is ahead of the remaining league games and upcoming Munster championship.