WATCH: Billy Lee's post-match reaction to Limerick's league defeat to Offaly

LIMERICK face a crucial round three Allianz Football League Division 3 South fixture with Wicklow at Aughrim on Saturday next, May 29, 3pm, following their 0-16 to 1-11 defeat to Offaly at Bord na Mona O'Connor Park, Tullamore on Saturday afternoon.

Billy Lee's side would have secured their place in the Division 3 semi-finals with victory over Offaly following their opening weekend victory over Tipperary.

However, it was the home side Offaly who edged this hard fought game in Tullamore, scoring all of their 16 points from play.

Leader Sport caught up with Limerick manager Billy Lee after the game to get his post-match reaction.