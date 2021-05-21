WATCH: Treaty Utd boss Tommy Barrett on management in Covid-19 and tonight's Cabo' challenge

TREATY United will look to finish off the opening series of fixtures in the SSE Airtricity League First Division with a victory when locking horns with Cabinteely at Stradbrook this evening, 7.45pm.

This will be the Limerick-based side's third trip to Dublin in four weeks as Treaty look to build on last Friday night's gritty 1-0 victory over Athlone Town at the Markets Field.

Leader Sport this week caught up with Treaty Utd manager Tommy Barrett at a squad training session at LIT to discuss the crucial game, how he is finding managing a League of Ireland side in a pandemic and the positive outlook as a result of the vaccine roll-out.