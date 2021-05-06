WATCH: Treaty Utd's Clyde O'Connell on his last gasp goal at Shels' and the side's growing belief

TREATY United make a quickfire return trip to Dublin on Friday night when taking on UCD at Belfield Bowl on tomorrow, Friday night, 7.45pm.

Seven days after their dramatic 2-2 draw against Shelbourne at Tolka Park, fourth-placed Treaty are primed for a crucial SSE Airtricity League First Division date with second-placed UCD.

Tommy Barrett's Treaty United maintained their unbeaten start to the league thanks to a dramatic last gasp equaliser from Clyde O'Connell against Shels'.

Leader Sport caught up with O'Connell at training this week where he discussed his precious late goal at Tolka Park, how he has found the switch from junior football to League of Ireland and the growing sense of belief within the Treaty Utd squad.