WATCH: Treaty Utd's Tadhg Ryan on squad's growing bond and resilience ahead of UCD test
RESILIENT Treaty United will look to extend their unbeaten start to the new SSE Airtricity League First Division season when facing in-form UCD at Belfield Bowl on Friday night, 7.45pm.
Fourth-placed Treaty Utd made it six games without defeat in the most dramatic fashion at Tolka Park on Friday night last when playing out a 2-2 draw with Shelbourne.
Treaty Utd are two points off second-placed UCD ahead of Friday's fixture, while the Limerick-based club side trail table toppers Athlone Town by three points.
Treaty Utd goalkeeper Tadhg Ryan continued his excellent run of form in the game when pulling off a terrific double save during the second half of Friday's game which produced a rollercoaster of emotions for Tommy Barrett's squad.
Leader Sport caught up with the Cappamore native at training this week to review an action-packed meeting with Shels', preview this Friday's big game with UCD and discuss the experience of playing for his home town club in the League of Ireland.
