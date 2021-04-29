WATCH: Treaty Utd's Kieran Hanlon: "I love the environment here - it's what I need"

TREATY United striker Kieran Hanlon is enjoying the challenge of returning to play in the SSE Airtricity League.

Hanlon is a key member of Tommy Barrett's Treaty side which has made an encoyraging start to their First Division campaign.

Treaty remain unbeaten at five games of their league season and currently sit in fourth place in the table, four points behind table toppers Athlone Town.

In-form Treaty face another unbeaten side tomorrow, Friday, evening when taking on second-placed Shelbourne at Tolka Park, 7.45pm.