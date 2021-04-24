WATCH: Treaty United's Kieran Hanlon reacts to Munster derby victory over Cork City

TREATY United grabbed the Munster derby bragging rights on Friday night when scoring a precious 2-1 victory over Cork City in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at the Markets Field.

Goals in either half from Anthony O'Donnell and Matt Keane helped Tommy Barrett's side extend their unbeaten start to their inaugural First Division season to five games.

Treaty United now sit in fourth place in the table, four points behind pacesetters Athlone Town.

Following Friday night's game, Leader Sport caught up with Treaty United striker Kieran Hanlon.