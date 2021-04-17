WATCH: Limerick teen Edward McCarthy on scoring for Treaty Utd against Galway Utd

TREATY United teenager Edward McCarthy experienced the full range of emotions for a League of Ireland soccer player in the space of just seven days.

The talented 19-year-old admitted that he didn't fall sleep until 5.30am last Friday night after his late chance against Cobh Ramblers in his side's 1-1 draw was cleared off the line.

Last night, however, McCarthy was clinical in front of goal when powering home a 17th minute header from Marc Ludden's left wing cross in Treaty United's 1-1 draw with Galway Utd in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Treaty suffered the heartbreak of conceding a 94th minute equaliser to John Caulfield's side in another 1-1 draw.

Leader Sport caught up with the exciting McCarthy, who previously played with Pike Rovers, but who has adapted very well to the demands of senior League of Ireland football with Tommy Barrett's unbeaten side.