WATCH: Sean McSweeney on his goal against Cobh and swapping Limerick footballers for Treaty Utd

TREATY United extended their unbeaten start to the new SSE Airtricity League First Division season to three games when playing out a 1-1 draw with Cobh Ramblers at the Markets Field on Friday night.

Sean McSweeney's first half goal for Treaty United was cancelled out by a smashing strike from Cobh ramblers Darryl Walsh five minutes into the second half.

Treaty United had a player sent off for the third successive league fixture as this time Charlie Fleming saw red after half an hour of the contest.

Afterwards Leader Sport caught up with Treaty United goalscorer Sean McSweeney.