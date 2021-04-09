WATCH: Treaty Utd's Tommy Barrett eyes Cobh Ramblers clash at Markets Field

TREATY United will look to build on their highly encouraging start to their inaugural season playing in the SSE Airtricity League First Division when hosting Cobh Ramblers at the Markets Field, tonight, 7.45pm.

Tommy Barrett's Treaty United side have taken four points from their opening two league fixtures to sit just two points off the early pacesetters.

Treaty will home to make it back-to-back home wins in the space of seven days when Munster rivals Cobh arrive at the Garryowen venue this evening.

In advance of the game, Leader Sport caught up with Treaty Utd manager Barrett to reflect on their historic win over Wexford FC a week ago and look ahead to tonight's big fixture.