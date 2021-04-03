WATCH: Treaty Utd match winner Anthony O'Donnell on a very Good Friday for Limerick club

DEFENDER Anthony O'Donnell proved the Treaty United hero as Tommy Barrett's side recorded an historic first SSE Airtricity League First Division victory over Wexford FC at the Markets Field last night.

Twenty six-year-old O'Donnell popped up with the game's only goal after 28 minutes as the Limerick side edged past Wexford 1-0 at the Garryowen venue.

O'Donnell, who joined Treaty Utd from Cork Munster Senior League side Ringmahon Rangers this season, is no stranger to playing on Shannonside as he had a spell at Limerick FC at U19 level.

Leader Sport caught up with O'Donnell last night to get his reaction to his historic goal, his move to Treaty Utd and look ahead to next weekend's fixture against his old club Cobh Ramblers.