WATCH: Treaty Utd's Tadhg Ryan on playing for home town club, his Huddersfield experience and Sunday's big kick-off

HIGHLY-RATED goalkeeper Tadhg Ryan said he is delighted to have joined his home town club in their first season competing in the senior men's SSE Airtricity League.

Cappamore shot stopper Ryan and his Treaty United team mates begin their First Division campaign away to Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds on Sunday, 3pm.

Leader Sport caught up with Ryan following their timely pre-season friendly win over Athlone Town at the Markets Field on Saturday when he spoke about his excitement ahead of the new season, his time at Huddersfield Town and his long-term hopes to move cross-channel again in the future.