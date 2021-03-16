WATCH: Peter O'Mahony: 'CJ Stander's given incredible amount to Ireland, Munster and Limerick'

MUNSTER and Ireland back-row Peter O'Mahony says CJ Stander's reasons for deciding to hang up his playing boots at the end of this season are very 'noble' and 'valid' ones.

O'Mahony's Munster and Ireland team mate Stander confirmed this Tuesday that he will be retire at the end of this season, aged 31.

Speaking at an Ireland press briefing ahead of Saturday's Six Nations clash with England at the Aviva Stadium, O'Mahony said: "I was very shocked obviously when he told us all last night. I didn't see it coming, I don't think anyone did, but he explained his reasons and they are very valid reasons, very noble ones in my opinion.

"Everyone will respect his decision. The man has given an incredible amount to, not just Ireland, but Munster as well, Limerick, incredible team mate. He has to give a bit back to his family now."