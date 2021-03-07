WATCH: Treaty Utd's Clyde O'Connell on swapping FAI Junior Cup glory for his League of Ireland return

CLYDE O'Connell was a key figure for Fairview Rangers last season in their march to FAI Junior Cup glory.

O'Connell scored the only goal in a Man of the Match display as Fairview made it nine FAI Junior Cup final wins with victory over Dublin side Usher Celtic in a tight affair in Eamonn Deacy Park, Galway, last September.

Twenty two-year-old midfielder O'Connell is no stranger to SSE Airtricity League First Division football as he made his league debut as a substitute against Cabinteely in the final game of the 2016 First Division season.

Midfielder O'Connell is looking forward to his return to League of Ireland football as his new club Treaty United continue their preparations to their league opener with Bray Wanderers on March 26.