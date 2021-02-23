WATCH: Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton on his playing plans, contract talks and fitness levels
IRELAND captain Jonathan Sexton was up before the media today, Tuesday, ahead of Saturday's big Six Nations clash with Italy in Rome, 2.15pm Irish time.
The 35-year-old said he is good to go in terms of his fitness for the third round meeting with the Italians.
Ireland will be looking to record their first win of the campaign after earlier defeats to Wales and France.
