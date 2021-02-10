WATCH: Jonathan Sexton 'saddened and shocked by doctor's 'inaccurate' remarks

IRELAND captain Jonathan Sexton said he was 'saddened and shocked' by claims made by a French neurosurgeon about his health in the wake of Sunday's Guinness Six Nations defeat with Wales.

Dr Jean-François Chermann claimed this week in a radio interview that Ireland playmaker Sexton has suffered anything up to 30 concussions in his career

However, speaking at a press briefing today ahead of Sunday's Six Nations clash with France, Sexton described the claim as 'inaccurate'.

Sexton said: "We've been here before, and it's very frustrating.

"For me, I just think it's totally inappropriate that a doctor that I've seen - many years ago now - felt it was appropriate to come out and talk to whoever it was and say those things.

"It's inaccurate, and highly inappropriate."

Ireland's second round Guinness Six Nations Championship clash with France on Sunday at the Aviva Stadium kicks-off at 3pm.