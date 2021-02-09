WATCH: Ireland coach Simon Easterby provides injury update and assesses the French threat

Colm Kinsella, Rugby Correspondent

Colm Kinsella, Rugby Correspondent

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

IRELAND will look to get their Guinness Six Nations campaign back on track this Sunday when hosting in-form France in a crucial round two fixture at the Aviva Stadium, 3pm.

Ireland suffered a frustrating 21-16 defeat to Wales in their opening round fixture in Cardiff last weekend.

Defence coach Simon Easterby provided an update on the Ireland squad today, Tuesday, ahead of Sunday's big game.