WATCH: Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton reflects on Six Nations defeat to Wales

FOURTEEN-man Ireland failed in their bid to secure a first Six Nations victory in Cardiff since 2013 when losing out 21-16 to Wales in their opening round fixture on Sunday.

Ireland lost flanker Peter O'Mahony to a red card in just the 14th minute of the contest, but battled bravely to lead 13-6 at half-time.

However, Wales made the most of their numerical advantage and Ireland's significant error count, especially in the second half to secure an unconvincing 21-16 victory.

Afterwards Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton gave his reaction to the defeat.