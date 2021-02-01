WATCH: New Ireland forwards coach Paul O'Connell on Six Nations prep during Covid-19

IRELAND open their Guinness Six Nations Championship campaign next weekend away to Wales.

Andy Farrell's side will lock horns with the Welsh at the Principality Stadium on this Sunday at 3pm, live on Virgin Media One.

Ireland's backroom team includes forwards coach Paul O'Connell is settling in well to his new role.

“It’s been a massive work-load from the start to get up to speed and learn the language and learn how we’re doing things. It’s been very enjoyable since we got together as a group on Wednesday," O'Connell said.

“We didn’t do any training on Wednesday, we did a walk through on Thursday and then started on Friday. It’s been very good.

“It’s a very different environment to what I was used towards the end of my Ireland playing career. And then in terms of coaching, very different from what I’ve been used to in France.

“And with Covid now it is even more different again. It is challenging in the hotel but we’ve a great set-up and we’re making as good a job with it as we can.

"There is plenty of engagement with the players and the players seem to be enjoying it and relaxing as well, so it is different and challenging, but very good fun."