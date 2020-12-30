WATCH: Three Limerick-trained winners on final day of Christmas Racing Festival

THERE were three locally trained winners on the final day of the Limerick Christmas Racing Festival this Wednesday.

The curtain came down on the behind-closed-doors festival which was extended into a fifth day as the fixture on December 27 had to be rescheduled to today due to Storm Bella on St Stephen's night.

The opening Limerick-trained winner of the day arrived in the Earl of Harrington Memorial Maiden Hunters Chase when Bruree handler Enda Bolger saddled the impressive winner Staker Wallace.

Justifying his odds-on price of 4/7, Staker Wallace, who finished fourth in the Foxhunters at the 2020 Cheltenham Festival, ran out a one and three quarter length winner over Super Citizen in the colours of owner JP McManus.

The middle leg of the local treble came in the ConverMax Handicap Hurdle when 5/2 shot

Moonlight Glory captured the honours for Athea trainer Eoin McCarthy.

The winner was ridden for his West Limerick trainer by in-form jockey Gearoid Brouder.

Owned by Saorcha Fitzgerald, five-year-old Moonlight Glory got the better of Alice O’Byrne by half a length.

This was a second winner in the space of just 24 hours for his successful trainer McCarthy who saddled Mattie's Mountain to win the Racing Post Handicap Hurdle at Limerick Racecourse on Tuesday.

Ballingarry handler Charles Byrnes completed the hat-trick of local successes when Blazing Khal scored under a fine ride from the trainer's son Philip in the concluding Mr Binman Christmas Racing Festival INH Flat Race.

The 7/2 winner proved three parts of a length too good or runner-up Grady Hollow.

It was a first winner of the week at Greenmount Park for Byrnes.

Riding honours on the day went to Rachel Blackmore who scored a double with Kalkas in the day's opening 'David Fitzgerald - Take It Easee' Maiden Hurdle and 6/4 favourite Atlantic Fairy in the Roches Feeds Mares Maiden Hurdle.

The winner had 20 lengths to spare over runner-up, 9/1 shot Nelly's Money.

Both of Blackmore's winners are trained by Henry de Bromhead.