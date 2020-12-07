Limerick hurling manager John Kiely in appeal to supporters to follow Covid-19 guidelines

LIMERICK hurling manager John Kiely is fronting up a GAA initiative to urge supporters to keep Covid-19 guidelines central to their All-Ireland SHC final plans.

Limerick and Waterford meet in Croke Park this Sunday December 13 at 3.30 in the 2020 final and the GAA are urging all to make it a family affair - enjoyed in the safety of family home and to avoid public gatherings or crowded indoor spaces.

"2020 has been a year like no other but we still have our All-Ireland final," said Limerick manager John Kiely.

"Everyone wants to finish the year on a high are we are asking you all to help us so exactly that. This year we are all on the Limerick team and I am asking you to play your part off the pitch by keeping eachother safe and following the Public Health guidelines," stressed Kiely.