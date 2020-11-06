WATCH: Treaty Utd striker Gillian Keenan on Sunday's FAI Women's Cup semi-final

TREATY United will aim to book a place in the FAI Women's Cup final for the first time when taking on Cork City this Sunday.

The Dave Rooney-managed Treaty United side face Cork City at Bishopstown Stadium at 2pm.

Treaty United earned their place in the semi-final when striker Gillian Keenan grabbed one of their two goals in their quarter-final victory over DLR Waves at Jackman Park.

In-form UL Business student Keenan, a native of Co Laois, continued her rich vein of form last weekend when grabbing two goals in Treaty's Women's National League victory over Bohemians.

The talented Keenan, who has represented the Rep of Ireland at under-age level, is in her first season playing with Treaty United.

Sunday's second FAI Women's Senior Cup semi-final will see Wexford Youths hosts Peamount United at Ferrycarrig Park.