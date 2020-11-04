WATCH: Treaty United's Dave Rooney on Sunday's big FAI Women's Cup semi-final

LIMERICK'S Treaty United will look to secure a place in the 2020 FAI Women's Senior Cup final this Sunday.

The Dave Rooney-managed Treaty United side face Cork City at Bishopstown Stadium at 2pm.

Sunday's second semi-final will see Wexford Youths hosts Peamount United at Ferrycarrig Park.

The Cup Final of the FAI Women's Senior Cup will take place on Saturday, December 12 in Tallaght Stadium and will be broadcast live on RTE2 - a first for the competition as a standalone event.

Ahead of Sunday's semi-final, Leader Sport caught up with Treaty United manager Dave Rooney at a squad training session this week.