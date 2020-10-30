WATCH: Barry Murphy talks coaching, retirement, Munster's style and his Anthony Foley tribute song

IT'S now nine years since Munster and Ireland centre Barry Murphy was forced to retire from rugby aged just 28.

Limerick man Murphy called time on a distinguished playing career in 2011 during to injury issues after making 71 appearances for Munster as well as winning four caps for Ireland.

Since retirement, Murphy has been heavily involved in music through his band Hermitage Green.

The 37-year-old has dipped his toes into coaching with his club UL-Bohemian and after a five year break is now back involved on the pitch in another coaching role.

Murphy, who scored an unforgettable try for Munster against the All-Blacks at Thomond Park in 2008, spoke to Leader Sport this week about dealing with retirement, his interest in coaching, the music scene in the pandemic and the inspuration behind his moving tribute to the late Anthony Foley, 'Alone You Stand'.