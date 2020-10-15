WATCH: Treaty Utd captain Marie Curtin on benefit of team sport in Covid-19 era

LIMERICK'S Treaty United begin the second phase of their Women's National League campaign this Saturday with a home fixture against Athlone Town at Jackman Park.

Dave Rooney's charges are also looking forward to a FAI Women's Cup semi-final away to Cork City next month.

Treaty United captain Marie Curtin spoke to Leader Sport this week about their season to date and the benefits of playing team sport at an elite level during the Covid-19 pandemic.