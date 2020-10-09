WATCH: Treaty United manager Dave Rooney previews Shelbourne WNL fixture

LIMERICK'S Treaty United return to Women's National League action this Saturday after their Women's FAI Cup quarter-final win last weekend.

Treaty are due to host Shelbourne at Jackman Park on Saturday, 2pm, in their latest league fixture.

Saturday's game is the final fixture in the first phase of the WNL, with Treaty set to compete in Group 2 for the second phase of the 2020 Women's National League which kicks off on Saturday, October 17.

Group 2, for sides who sit in the bottom half of the league table, also contains Athlone Town, Bohemians and DLR Waves.

Treaty United are due to face Athlone Town in the opening fixture in the second phase of the WNL at Jackman Park on Saturday, October 17 at 2.30 pm.

The final series of games in this phase will take place in the first week of December.

Meanwhile, the draw for the 2020 FAI Women's Senior Cup Semi-Finals, which includes Treaty United, will take place live on 2FMs Game On radio show from 6pm on today Friday, October 9.