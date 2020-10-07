WATCH: Treaty United's Dave Rooney: 'To get to an FAI Cup final would be incredible'

LIMERICK'S Treaty United are looking forward to taking their place in the semi-finals of the Women's FAI Cup next month.

Dave Rooney's charges booked their place in the last four stage of the competition thanks to an impressive 2-0 quarter-final win over DLR waves at Jackman Park.

Treaty United will now face either Cork City, Wexford Youths or Peamount United in the FAI Women's Cup semi-finals.

The semi-finals of the Women's FAI Cup are scheduled to take place on the weekend of Sunday, November 8.

Treaty United manager Dave Rooney spoke to Leader Sport.