WATCH: Mikey Lyons and Pat O'Connor on Adare winning a Limerick Co SFC like no other

ADARE bounced back from their group stage defeat to Fr Casey's to secure an emphatic victory in the Limerick Co SFC final at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Sunday.

The West Limerick side secured their third final success in four seasons when easing past Ballylanders 4-7 to 0-4 in the decier.

Afterwards Adare corner forward Mikey Lyons and selector Pat O'Connor gave their reaction to the victory to Leader Sport.