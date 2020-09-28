WATCH: Ex-Munster coach Rassie Erasmus with starring role in Springboks' World Cup documentary

Former Munster Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus is a key character in an emotional 5-part rugby documentary that chronicles South Africa's run to World Cup glory last autumn in Japan.

Chasing The Sun, the journey of the Springboks' 2019 Rugby World Cup triumph, premieres in South Africa this Sunday, October 4.

A SuperSport camera crew travelled with the 'Boks for the duration of 2019 getting unprecedented behind-the-scenes access throughout the lead-up and during the Rugby World Cup.

With unique access and exclusive contributions from coaching staff, players and commentators, the documentary is the story of how a team, a nation and the world came to discover that we are all indeed stronger together.

The side, coached by former Munster quartet, Rassie Erasmus, Jacques Nienaber, Felix Jones and Aled Walters, went from 'outsiders' pre-tournament to winning the William Webb Ellis trophy having lost their opening game to the All Blacks.

Rassie Erasmus was appointed as South Africa’s head coach in March 2018.

Former Munster assistant coach Felix Jones worked as a defence consultant with the Springboks for their World Cup success.