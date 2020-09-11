WATCH: Fairview Rangers assistant-manager Stuart Fitzgerald on Saturday's FAI Junior Cup final showdown

LIMERICK'S Fairview Rangers go in search of a ninth FAI Junior Cup title this Saturday when the Fairgreen side travel to Galway to face Usher Celtic, of Dublin, in the showpiece decider at Eamonn Deacy Park, 2pm.

Fairview have won each of their eight previous final appearances in the FAI Junior Cup.

Leader Sport spoke with Fairview Rangers assistant manager Stuart Fitzgerald this week ahead of the big decider.