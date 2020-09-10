WATCH: Fairview Rangers manager Jason Purcell previews their big FAI Junior Cup final showdown on Saturday

FAIRVIEW Rangers manager Jason Purcell has a lengthy association with the FAI Junior Cup, both as a player and manager.

Purcell won the prestigious trophy both as a player and manager with Fairview Rangers, while also managing St Michael's from Tipperary Town to Cup glory.

This Saturday, Purcell leads Fairview Rangers into their latest final appearance when the Fairgreen side take on Usher Celtic, of Dublin, in the showpiece decider at Eamonn Deacy Park, Galway, 2pm.