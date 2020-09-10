WATCH: Fairview Rangers captain Jeffrey Judge previews Saturday's FAI Junior Cup final

FAIRVIEW Rangers will seek to win a ninth FAI New Balance Junior Cup title this Saturday when facing Usher Celtic, of Dublin, in the showpiece final at Eamonn Deacy Park, Galway, 2pm

Fairview have a terrific record in FAI Junior Cup finals having won each of their eight previous final appearances.

However, it is now 10 years since the Fairgreen side last won the prestigious competition.

Fairview Rangers captain Jeffrey Judge is eagerly looking forward to leading the 'View out in the weekend's decider as he told Leader Sport this week.