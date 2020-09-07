WATCH: Dromin-Athlacca manager Ger Kelleher reacts to Limerick Premier IHC relegation play-off win
DROMIN-ATHLACCA preserved their Limerick premier intermediate hurling status for next year thanks to a 2-25 to 1-19 relegation play-off win over neighbours Bruree at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Sunday afternoon.
Dromin-Athlacca outscored their local rivals 0-16 to 0-7 in the second half after the sides were tied 2-9 to 1-12 at half-time.
Afterwards manager Ger Kelleher described what it meant to the club to be looking forward to competing in the premier intermediate grade once again in 2021.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on