WATCH: Dromin-Athlacca manager Ger Kelleher reacts to Limerick Premier IHC relegation play-off win

DROMIN-ATHLACCA preserved their Limerick premier intermediate hurling status for next year thanks to a 2-25 to 1-19 relegation play-off win over neighbours Bruree at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Sunday afternoon.

Dromin-Athlacca outscored their local rivals 0-16 to 0-7 in the second half after the sides were tied 2-9 to 1-12 at half-time.

Afterwards manager Ger Kelleher described what it meant to the club to be looking forward to competing in the premier intermediate grade once again in 2021.