WATCH: Oola manager Kem Downey on side's unbeaten run to Limerick Co SFC quarter-finals

OOLA extened their excellent run in the group stages of the Limerick senior football championship when confirming their progress to this year's quarter-finals as group winners by defeating Ballylanders in Kilmallock on Saturday night.

Oola were good value for their six-point, 2-8 to 0-8, victory. First half goals from Josh Ryan, from a penalty, and an excellent team goal finished by James Power proved crucial in Oola's success.

The Kem Downey-managed Oola side will now face Galbally in the quarter-finals of the championship. Ballylanders, who had also booked their place in the knock-out stages prior to throw-in, will take on Group 3 winners Monaleen at the last eight stage.

Following Saturday night's game winning Oola manager Kem Downey gave his reaction to their win.