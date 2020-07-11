WATCH: Limerick Boxing Club completes exciting extension ahead of reopening

LIMERICK'S St Francis Boxing Club has undergone a dramatic transformation during the Covid-19 lockdown of sport.

The club is preparing to reopen next month and has completed an exciting extension since it's enforced closure in March.

Club coach Ken Moore gives this guided tour of the new facility.

"We were closed for four months so at least we put it to good use - it is a club that anyone would be proud of," said Moore.

"When the pandemic started we knew we were going to be down for a while so I got together with the club President Derek Duhig and the club Secretary Marian Moore and we said that we would do some of the renovation work that was needed and some of the expansion work that we were going to do further on in the year," he explained.

"We have changed from a club that had one boxing ring and seven bags into a club boxing that has three rings, 16 bags and lots and lots of floor space," he said proudly.

"Hopefully we will see our boxers back soon - August 1 or slightly after and hopefully see lots of our friends from other clubs come visit us when it’s safe to do so," said Moore, who praised the work of club members who were out in force last week to help with painting and applying the finishing touches to the new facility.

Just over two years ago, the St Francis Boxing Club expansion was made possible when members of Limerick City and County Council approved the disposal of land to the trustees of St Francis Boxing Club to expand into a unit at the Mungret Street Enterprise Centre on a 25-year lease.

The site was acquired from Shannon Commercial Enterprises and Ken Moore paid tribute to the work of Cllr Frankie Daly in securing this deal.