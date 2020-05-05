WATCH: Coaching Insights - Episode 6: Boxing coach Ken Moore

Ken Moore of St Francis Boxing Club Limerick is the featured coach on this week's Coaching Insight series. Moore, who have been in the corner for many national and international champions such as the late Kevin Sheehy and former World Champion Andy Lee, gives us an insight into what coaching boxers from beginners to elite level is like.

Once more, the Coaching Insight series, gives us a look behind the scenes of a sport which is far more complicated than the passing fan might appreciate. Enjoy and thanks as always to Ken Moore.