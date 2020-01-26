WATCH: Limerick football manager Billy Lee on gritty NFL win over Waterford

LIMERICK football manager Billy Lee was pleased with his side's 1-10 to 0-10 opening round victory over Waterford in their Division 4 Allianz Football League clash at Fraher Field, Dungarvan on Saturday night.

Afterwards the Limerick manager spoke about dealing with increased expectation levels following his side's McGrath Cup success at the start of the year.

Limerick face London in the second round of the Allianz Football League at Kilmallock on Sunday next, February 2 at 12noon.