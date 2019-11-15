WATCH: Remarkable video of 1936 US tour when Limerick last played hurling in New York

THIS Saturday evening the Limerick hurlers play in the New York Hurling Classic.

It's the first time since 1936 that the Limerick hurlers have played in the US city.

This Saturday evening Limerick play Wexford in the New York Classic at 5.30 (Irish time) in Citi Field, Queens which is the home Major League Baseball franchise the New York Mets.

Back in 1936 the games were part of a US Tour when Mick Mackey and team-mates embarked on a month-long trip across the Atlantic with two games in New York and one in Boston.

The New York games were played in Yankee Stadium with over 40,000 attending.

On May 17 Limerick were 3-7 to 2-3 winners over a New York selection, while one week later the scoreline was 6-3 to 0-8 in favour of the visiting Irish side.

In 1936, among the Limerick players that played were Jackie Power, Jimmy Close, Tom Shinney, John Mackey, Mick Mackey, Timmy Ryan, Paddy Scanlan, Micky Condon, Ned Cregan, Micky Cross, Paddy McMahon, Mick Hickey, Mick Kennedy, Tommy McCarthy, Garrett Howard and Paddy Clohessy.

They were accompanied on the trip by Limerick County Board Vice-Chairman Tim Humphries and Limerick County Board Secretary Denny Lanigan.

See details of the 2019 Limerick hurling panel for New York here